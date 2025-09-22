World
Death toll from Mexico City gas truck explosion rises to 28
The death toll from a gas truck explosion in Mexico City earlier this month has risen to 28, officials said. Nearly 20 people remain hospitalized with serious burn injuries.
The blast occurred on September 10 in the Iztapalapa neighborhood after a truck carrying about 49,500 liters (13,070 gallons) of liquefied gas overturned, releasing a large cloud that ignited and set fire to vehicles and people nearby.
Authorities said Sunday that one more person had died of injuries, raising the total to 28.
Before the latest death, 18 people were still hospitalized and 39 had been released. In total, 94 people were initially reported injured.
At the time of the explosion, officials said most of the victims were passengers in public buses and private vehicles, as well as vendors and delivery drivers.
Witness videos showed a massive gas cloud spreading before it caught fire, engulfing buses and leaving many people with severe burns.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation, though authorities have said speeding may have played a role.
