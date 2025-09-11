World
Death toll rises to 8 after gas truck explosion in Mexico City; 94 injured
At least eight people were killed and nearly 100 injured after a gas truck overturned and exploded in Mexico City, according to local officials.
Mexico City Head of Government Clara Brugada confirmed that the death toll from Wednesday’s explosion in the Iztapalapa neighborhood rose to eight, with another 94 people injured.
At least 67 people remain hospitalized, including 22 in critical condition, six in serious condition, and 39 in stable but delicate condition, while 19 others have been released, Brugada said.
The explosion occurred on the La Concordia bridge after a 49,500-liter gas truck overturned, releasing a large gas cloud. Most of the victims were passengers in public buses and private vehicles, as well as vendors and delivery drivers.
Witness videos showed the massive gas cloud spreading before it ignited, with flames engulfing buses and passengers rushing to escape. Other footage showed people with severe burns, including a woman who shielded a baby with her body.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation, though officials said speeding may have been a factor.
🔥 MOMENTO EXACTO: Una pipa explotó bajo el puente de La Concordia en Iztapalapa-Chalco.— El Gráfico (@elgmx) September 10, 2025
🚨 Autos incendiados y usuarios del Metro Santa Martha afectados. Mira el VIDEO aquí 👇 pic.twitter.com/nPlyRF7HRd
