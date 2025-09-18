Legal
Delaware town police chief and captain sentenced in federal funds scheme
Two former leaders of a police department in Delaware have been sentenced to prison for stealing federal funds by falsely claiming overtime pay, according to prosecutors.
Michael Redmon, 58, the former chief of the Bethany Beach Police Department, was sentenced to 13 months in prison and ordered to pay $81,890 in restitution and a $50,000 fine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware.
Darin Cathell, 50, the former captain, was sentenced to two months in prison followed by six months of home detention. He was also ordered to pay $67,790 in restitution and a $25,000 fine.
Prosecutors said Redmon and Cathell spent years submitting claims for overtime shifts they never worked. Redmon falsely reported at least 174 shifts, totaling 760 hours and more than $81,000.
Cathell falsely claimed at least 185 shifts, totaling 800 hours and nearly $68,000. Some of the money came from federal grant funds.
“Michael Redmon and Darin Cathell were sworn to uphold the law. They instead broke it – over and over, for years and years – to the detriment of the Town of Bethany Beach, their fellow officers in the Bethany Beach Police Department, and indeed every citizen who puts their faith in law enforcement,” U.S. Attorney Julianne E. Murray said. “These just sentences reflect the seriousness of the defendants’ crimes.”
Bethany Beach is a small coastal town in southern Delaware, located along the Atlantic Ocean about 120 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.
Delaware town police chief and captain sentenced in federal funds scheme
Trump to designate Antifa as terrorist organization
Jimmy Kimmel dropped by ABC over comments on Charlie Kirk’s assassination
Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer after hospital stay in Brasília
Most Viewed
-
Breaking News1 week ago
Poland engages drones violating airspace; says it is in contact with NATO
-
Legal4 days ago
All-clear at West County Mall near St. Louis after fears of a shooting
-
Health1 week ago
Swedish Health Minister Elisabet Lann collapses at press conference
-
US News1 week ago
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes off Oregon coast; no tsunami threat
-
World1 week ago
Israeli airstrikes in Yemen kill at least 35, Houthis say
-
Legal6 days ago
Wisconsin Amber Alert: Ruby Lehman missing from Portage County
-
Entertainment7 days ago
MSNBC fires analyst Matthew Dowd over comments on Charlie Kirk shooting
-
World1 week ago
Gas truck explosion in Mexico City injures at least 57