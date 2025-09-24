Former Tennessee House Speaker sentenced to prison in fraud scheme

Former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for his role in a scheme that defrauded the state through a sham political consulting company.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee said Tuesday that Casada, 66, and his former chief of staff, Cade Cothren, 38, were convicted of honest services wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and related charges.

Prosecutors said the pair conspired with former state Rep. Robin Smith to create a fictitious firm, Phoenix Solutions, which secretly funneled state contracts and campaign work to Cothren under the false identity “Matthew Phoenix.”

According to evidence presented at trial, the company received more than $50,000 in taxpayer funds through the legislature’s Postage and Printing Allowance program and about $160,000 in caucus and campaign work.

Casada and Smith pressured state officials to pay the fraudulent invoices, while Cothren funneled a portion of the proceeds back to them.

The court ordered Casada to pay a $30,000 fine and forfeit more than $4,600 in proceeds. Both men remain convicted of multiple counts of conspiracy, fraud, and money laundering. Smith pleaded guilty to honest services wire fraud in 2022 and testified at trial.

“Tennesseans have a right to expect honest services from their elected leaders and their staffs,” Acting U.S. Attorney Robert E. McGuire said in a statement. “This prosecution, and the sentences ordered today, show our office’s steadfast commitment to seek justice on behalf of our community in cases involving public corruption and fraud.”