Legal
Former Tennessee House Speaker sentenced to prison in fraud scheme
Former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for his role in a scheme that defrauded the state through a sham political consulting company.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee said Tuesday that Casada, 66, and his former chief of staff, Cade Cothren, 38, were convicted of honest services wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and related charges.
Prosecutors said the pair conspired with former state Rep. Robin Smith to create a fictitious firm, Phoenix Solutions, which secretly funneled state contracts and campaign work to Cothren under the false identity “Matthew Phoenix.”
According to evidence presented at trial, the company received more than $50,000 in taxpayer funds through the legislature’s Postage and Printing Allowance program and about $160,000 in caucus and campaign work.
Casada and Smith pressured state officials to pay the fraudulent invoices, while Cothren funneled a portion of the proceeds back to them.
The court ordered Casada to pay a $30,000 fine and forfeit more than $4,600 in proceeds. Both men remain convicted of multiple counts of conspiracy, fraud, and money laundering. Smith pleaded guilty to honest services wire fraud in 2022 and testified at trial.
“Tennesseans have a right to expect honest services from their elected leaders and their staffs,” Acting U.S. Attorney Robert E. McGuire said in a statement. “This prosecution, and the sentences ordered today, show our office’s steadfast commitment to seek justice on behalf of our community in cases involving public corruption and fraud.”
U.S. designates Barrio 18 as foreign terrorist organization
Former Tennessee House Speaker sentenced to prison in fraud scheme
Trump Bitcoin Statue Appears Outside Capitol as Fed Cuts Interest Rate
California man sentenced in arson and firebombing plots inspired by Hamas
Most Viewed
-
Politics5 days ago
Dutch parliament adopts motion to classify Antifa as a terrorist organization
-
World5 days ago
Magnitude 7.8 quake off Russia’s Far East triggers tsunami advisory
-
US News1 week ago
NORAD escorts plane from restricted airspace over Trump’s NJ golf club
-
Politics6 days ago
Trump to designate Antifa as terrorist organization
-
World2 days ago
Israeli strike in Lebanon kills 4 U.S. citizens, including 3 children
-
Legal1 week ago
2 men arrested after explosive device found under news media vehicle in Salt Lake City
-
Breaking News6 days ago
3 police officers killed, 2 wounded in York County, Pennsylvania shooting
-
Politics1 week ago
House Republicans move to censure Ilhan Omar over reposts about Charlie Kirk