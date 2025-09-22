France recognizes Palestinian state at UN, joined by Luxembourg, Monaco and Malta

French President Emmanuel Macron announced at the United Nations General Assembly that France is formally recognizing the State of Palestine, calling for an immediate end to the war in Gaza and the release of hostages still held by Hamas.

Speaking on Monday, Macron said: “The time has come to free the 48 hostages held by Hamas. The time has come to stop the war, the bombings in Gaza, the massacres, and the fleeing populations. The time has come because the urgency is everywhere. The time for peace has come because we are only moments away from no longer being able to seize it.”

In his address, Macron condemned the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks in Israel, which killed 1,224 people, injured 4,834, and resulted in 251 hostages. He described the assault as “barbarity” and demanded the unconditional release of those still held. He also reaffirmed France’s commitment to Israel’s security, while stressing the need to preserve the possibility of a two-state solution.

“Nothing justifies continuing the war in Gaza any longer. Nothing,” Macron said. “We must do everything possible to preserve even the very possibility of a two-state solution, Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace and security. The time has come.”

“That is why, true to my country’s historic commitment in the Near East to peace between the Israeli people and the Palestinian people, I declare that France recognizes the State of Palestine today,” Macron added.

Luxembourg, Monaco and Malta also recognized Palestinian statehood on Monday, while Andorra and San Marino announced their intention to do so.

The announcement follows recent recognition by the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Portugal, joining over 150 countries worldwide. Israel has condemned the decisions, calling them a reward for terrorism.