Politics
French PM François Bayrou to resign after losing confidence vote
French Prime Minister François Bayrou lost a confidence vote in parliament, marking the fourth such defeat for President Emmanuel Macron since his reelection.
Bayrou was defeated by 364 votes to 194 on Monday after linking his government’s survival to a €44 billion ($51 billion) savings plan. The proposal, which called for scrapping two public holidays and freezing government spending, was aimed at cutting France’s deficit but drew strong opposition.
Macron’s office said the president will meet Bayrou on Tuesday to accept his government’s resignation and will appoint a new prime minister within days.
The collapse follows Macron’s decision in June 2024 to dissolve the National Assembly and call a legislative election. The move produced a fragmented parliament with no clear majority, leaving the government unable to secure lasting support.
Since his reelection in 2022, Macron has seen four prime ministers, Élisabeth Borne, Gabriel Attal, Michel Barnier and François Bayrou, step down after resignations or confidence vote defeats.
