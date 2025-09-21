Gabrielle strengthens into a hurricane; expected to pass east of Bermuda

Gabrielle has intensified into a hurricane in the Atlantic and is forecast to intensify as it moves northward, with the storm expected to pass east of Bermuda on Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

NOAA aircraft observed stronger winds and improving organization on Sunday afternoon, confirming Gabrielle had reached hurricane strength with maximum sustained winds near 75 mph.

Forecasters expect the storm to strengthen further, potentially reaching Category 3 intensity by Monday night before weakening later in the week.

The hurricane is currently moving north-northwest at about 9 mph and is forecast to turn north and then northeast, keeping its core east of Bermuda as it accelerates across the Atlantic. While the center is expected to remain offshore, the NHC said some wind and rain impacts are still possible on the island.

Swells generated by Gabrielle are already affecting Bermuda and have begun reaching the U.S. East Coast from North Carolina northward, as well as Atlantic Canada, the NHC said. These swells are expected to continue into early this week, creating life-threatening surf and rip currents.

The forecast track suggests Gabrielle could approach the Azores in four to five days, though the exact path remains uncertain. Forecasters also noted that the storm may hold on to its tropical characteristics longer than expected due to a slight southward shift in guidance.

Gabrielle is the seventh named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, which has been unusually quiet despite Hurricane Erin briefly reaching Category 5 strength in August. The season runs through November 30.