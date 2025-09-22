Gabrielle strengthens into major Category 4 hurricane in the Atlantic

Hurricane Gabrielle has rapidly intensified into a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds near 140 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). It is the second major hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season.

The hurricane was located Monday evening about 195 miles east of Bermuda and is moving north-northeast at about 12 mph. The NHC said Gabrielle is expected to turn northeast and then accelerate east-northeast during the week, keeping its core away from Bermuda before heading toward the Azores by late Thursday.

Forecasters said Gabrielle is unlikely to strengthen further as it begins to move into cooler waters, though the storm may remain powerful in the short term. Gradual weakening is expected beginning Tuesday, with the system likely to transition into a post-tropical cyclone near the Azores late Friday.

The NHC warned that swells generated by Gabrielle will continue to affect Bermuda, the U.S. East Coast from North Carolina northward, and Atlantic Canada over the next several days. These swells are expected to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Article continues below the player

Gabrielle is the seventh named storm of the Atlantic season, which has otherwise been relatively quiet despite Hurricane Erin briefly reaching Category 5 strength in August.