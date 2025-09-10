Gas truck explosion in Mexico City injures at least 57

A gas truck overturned and exploded in Mexico City, injuring at least 57 people and damaging multiple vehicles, according to local officials.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon on the La Concordia bridge in the Iztapalapa neighborhood. Mexico City Head of Government Clara Brugada said a 49,500-liter gas truck overturned, which led to explosions and a shockwave.

Brugada said 57 people were taken to hospitals with injuries, including 19 reported to be in serious condition. No deaths have been reported.

At least 18 vehicles were damaged in the blast. The cause of the accident is under investigation, but officials said the situation is under control and poses no further risk.

Article continues below the player

Mexico City’s secretary of security said surveillance footage showed some people abandoning the truck with their bodies on fire.

Videos recorded by witnesses showed a massive gas cloud spreading across the area before it ignited, producing large flames. Other footage showed bus passengers in panic as the fire reached their vehicles and victims walking away with severe burns.