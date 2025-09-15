Governor Hochul endorses Mamdani for New York City mayor

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has endorsed Zohran Mamdani in the upcoming New York City mayoral election, announcing her support in a guest essay published Sunday in The New York Times.

The endorsement followed what Hochul described as “frank conversations” with Mamdani, saying, “I didn’t leave my conversations with him aligned on every issue,” but adding that they found common ground on key priorities.

“In light of the abhorrent and destructive policies coming out of Washington every day, I needed to know the next mayor would not be someone who would surrender one inch to Donald Trump,” Hochul wrote. “I am confident that he has the courage, urgency and optimism New York City needs to lead it through the challenges of this moment.”

Zohran Kwame Mamdani, 33, is a Democratic state assemblyman representing Queens and the Democratic nominee for mayor. Born in Uganda to Indian parents, he moved to New York as a child and was elected to the state legislature in 2020 after defeating an incumbent.

Mamdani’s campaign has focused on proposals such as freezing rents on stabilized units, expanding affordable housing, and creating city-owned grocery stores.

The candidate has also called for fare-free city buses, raising the minimum wage to $30 by 2030, and shifting resources toward public safety reforms, while supporting higher taxes on corporations and high-income earners.

Critics have pointed to his past descriptions of the NYPD as “wicked & corrupt” and his refusal to fully disavow slogans such as “globalize the intifada.” He has also called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “war criminal” and expressed support for his arrest if he visits New York.

Recent polls show Mamdani leading the race, ahead of former Governor Andrew Cuomo and incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, both running as independents.

Mamdani has secured endorsements from national progressives including Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, while more moderate Democrats such as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries have withheld support.