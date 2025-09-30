Houthis claim attack on Dutch cargo ship in Gulf of Aden

A Dutch-operated cargo ship came under attack in the Gulf of Aden, leaving the vessel on fire and causing injuries to its crew, according to European naval forces, the vessel’s operator, and a statement from Yemen’s Houthis. All 19 crew members have since been evacuated to safety.

The European Union’s Naval Force (EUNAVFOR) said the MV Minervagracht was struck on Monday at 10:22 UTC, about 128 nautical miles southeast of Aden, Yemen. The ship had not requested naval protection at the time of the incident.

EUNAVFOR said the vessel caught fire and was left adrift, prompting a distress call from the master.

“All 19 crew members were rescued, including two who were injured,” EUNAVFOR said. “One remains in stable condition, while another seriously wounded crew member was evacuated to Djibouti.”

The vessel’s operator, Amsterdam-based Spliethoff, confirmed the attack and said the ship sustained “considerable damage” and is experiencing a fire. The company said the ship, which was sailing eastbound from Djibouti without cargo, was struck by “an unidentified explosive device.”

“Two of our valued seafarers suffered injuries and are currently receiving medical attention,” Spliethoff said. The company added that it is engaging with authorities and thanked nearby vessels for assisting with the evacuation.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the strike. A spokesman for the group’s armed forces said a cruise missile was used to target the Minervagracht in the Gulf of Aden, alleging the ship’s owner violated a ban on entry to Israeli ports. The group said the vessel caught fire and was at risk of sinking.

The Houthis have repeatedly targeted commercial shipping, claiming the attacks are in response to Israel’s military actions in Gaza. Naval forces from the European Union, United States, and other countries have been deployed to protect vessels transiting the region.