Illinois state senator’s home struck by gunfire; suspect in custody
A suspect has been taken into custody after gunfire struck two homes in Shorewood, Illinois, including the residence of Democratic State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel, according to police and the senator. No injuries were reported.
The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday, when shots were fired in the area of Ca-Crest Drive and Highland Drive, the Shorewood Police Department said.
At 6:50 a.m., officers responded to a home on Bethany Drive where the house had been struck three times. Shortly after, another resident on Northgate Lane reported damage from a single gunshot.
Police said evidence indicates the same firearm was used in both shootings. Both homes were occupied but no one was hurt.
State Senator Loughran Cappel confirmed that her home was targeted. “In the early hours of Tuesday morning, my family and I experienced a deeply troubling incident when a shot was fired directly at our home,” she said in a statement. “My family and I are safe and I’m thankful that no one was hurt.”
The senator said law enforcement had determined the incident was not politically motivated.
With the help of surveillance videos shared by neighbors, investigators identified a vehicle and a suspect, who was later taken into custody. Authorities said there is no ongoing threat to the community.
In June, a targeted shooting in Minnesota killed State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband and wounded State Senator John Hoffman and his wife. Prosecutors said the attack was politically motivated, and the suspect, Vance Boelter, has been indicted on six federal charges.
