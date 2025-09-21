World
Israeli strike in Lebanon kills 4 U.S. citizens, including 3 children
An Israeli drone strike in the southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil killed five people, including four members of one family who held U.S. citizenship, according to Lebanese officials. Three of the victims were children.
Lebanon’s National News Agency reported on Sunday that the attack targeted a motorcycle and a car with two missiles, leaving multiple casualties. The Health Ministry’s emergency operations center said the dead included three children and their father, while the mother was wounded.
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri condemned the strike as a “massacre,” noting that members of the family held U.S. citizenship.
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam also denounced the attack, calling it a “crime against civilians” and urging international pressure on Israel to halt its operations.
The Israel Defense Forces confirmed the strike, saying it targeted a Hezbollah militant operating “within a civilian area” in Bint Jbeil. The military acknowledged that civilians were also killed, adding that it “regrets any harm to uninvolved persons” and was reviewing the incident.
U.S. officials have not yet commented on the strike or the victims.
