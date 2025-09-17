Jimmy Kimmel dropped by ABC over comments on Charlie Kirk’s assassination

Nexstar Media Group announced Wednesday that its ABC-affiliated television stations will preempt “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” indefinitely after objecting to the talk show host’s comments about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse,” said Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division. “Continuing to give Mr. Kimmel a broadcast platform in the communities we serve is simply not in the public interest at the current time.”

The decision takes effect beginning with Wednesday night’s broadcast, Nexstar said in the press release.

Kimmel commented on the killing during a recent broadcast, saying: “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

Article continues below the player

Earlier on Wednesday, Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr told commentator Benny Johnson in an interview that broadcasters needed to “take action on Kimmel” or face potential regulatory scrutiny. “We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” Carr said.

Following Nexstar’s announcement, Carr said in a post. “Local broadcasters have an obligation to serve the public interest. While this may be an unprecedented decision, it is important for broadcasters to push back on Disney programming that they determine falls short of community values,” he wrote. “I hope that other broadcasters follow Nexstar’s lead.”

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. He was struck in the neck by a sniper on a nearby rooftop in what Utah Governor Spencer Cox described as a “political assassination.”

Authorities arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who is being held without bail on charges including aggravated murder. He is expected to face the death penalty.

In July, CBS announced it would cancel “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in 2026, citing financial losses. The move, which followed a lawsuit settlement with President Donald Trump, drew accusations of political censorship.