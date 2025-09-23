Man charged after firing shots into ABC 10 building in California

Federal prosecutors have charged a Sacramento, California man accused of firing shots into the KXTV/ABC 10 building, alleging he targeted the station in an act of politically motivated violence.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California said Monday that Anibal Hernandez Santana, 63, was arrested by the FBI and faces three federal counts: possessing a firearm within a school zone, discharging a firearm within a school zone, and interfering with a radio communication station.

According to court documents, Hernandez Santana fired four rounds on Friday. One shot was discharged into the air near 2555 3rd Street, within a school zone, and three more were fired into the lobby of the station’s building on Broadway.

A KXTV/ABC 10 employee was inside the lobby at the time, but no injuries were reported.

Investigators said a search of Hernandez Santana’s home and car uncovered handwritten notes. One read, “Do the Next Scary Thing,” while another referenced Jeffrey Epstein and named Trump administration officials, including Dan Bongino and Pam Bondi, with the line, “They’re next.”

Surveillance video also showed Hernandez Santana carrying a dark-colored satchel that contained a subcompact 9mm handgun, according to the complaint. Gun residue tests returned presumptive positive results.

The Sacramento Police Department initially arrested Hernandez Santana on Friday, but he was released on bail the following day. The FBI rearrested him hours later.

Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho told KXTV that “violence, any violence, but political violence and violence targeting the media, will not be tolerated here in Sacramento County, and we will hold people accountable.” Ho added that he believes the attack was politically motivated.

If convicted, Hernandez Santana faces a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the firearm-related charges, and up to one year in prison and a $10,000 fine for interfering with a federally licensed station.