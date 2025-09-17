Suspect with long gun detained while looking for Louisiana AG’s office

A man reportedly armed with a long gun and looking for Louisiana’s Attorney General’s office has been taken into custody, according to local media reports.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said in a post that there was no active shooter in or around the Livingston Building and that the situation was under control.

Murrill added that one individual had been taken into custody but provided no further details about the circumstances of the incident.

According to WBRZ, a man allegedly carrying a long gun and multiple magazines was detained in connection with the incident. The station reported that he had been looking for the attorney general’s office.

The Livingston Building in downtown Baton Rouge houses several state agencies, including the attorney general’s office.

Murrill, a Republican, was elected attorney general in 2023 and took office in January 2024 after previously serving as Louisiana’s solicitor general.