Officials release new details after deadly attack at Mormon church in Michigan

Officials provided new details about the deadly attack at a Mormon church in Grand Blanc, Michigan, where a gunman drove into the building, opened fire, and set it ablaze, leaving five people dead and eight others injured. The suspect was killed by police at the scene.

FBI Detroit special agent in charge Ruben Coleman said the shooting is being investigated as an act of targeted violence. “We are continuing to work to determine a motive,” Coleman said, adding that more than 100 victims and witnesses have been interviewed so far.

Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye described the attack as “an evil act of violence” that left five people dead and eight others injured. He said the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Thomas Sanford of Burton, had prior arrests for burglary and operating while intoxicated.

Dr. Michael Danic, chief of staff at Henry Ford Genesys Hospital, said eight patients ranging in age from 6 to 78 were treated. Five had gunshot wounds and three suffered from smoke inhalation. One victim died in the emergency department, two remain in critical condition, and several others are recovering.

“They were heroes, those at the scene were absolute heroes, going in and out of the fire to drag people out,” Danic said.

Colonel James Grady of the Michigan State Police said troopers secured the scene, executed search warrants, and used bomb squads and K9 teams to sweep multiple locations for explosives and evidence. ATF special agent James Deir confirmed that investigators are analyzing improvised explosive devices recovered during the investigation.

The attack began at about 10:25 a.m. on Sunday when police were called to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, about 45 miles northwest of Detroit. When officers arrived, the church was on fire, and Sanford was shot and killed after exchanging gunfire with police. Authorities believe the blaze was deliberately set.

Sanford’s father spoke to the Detroit Free Press and confirmed his son was the gunman. “The only thing I can say is that it was my son that did it,” he said, apologizing to the victims’ families. He said Sanford had served four years in the Marines, including in Iraq.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she ordered flags lowered statewide and had spoken with President Trump, who offered his condolences. “I just ask the people to lower the temperature of rhetoric,” Whitmer said.