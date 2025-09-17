Legal
Pennsylvania woman admits to $1.5 million FEMA fraud after Hurricane Ida
A Pennsylvania woman admitted to running a scheme that stole more than $1.5 million in disaster relief funds meant for Hurricane Ida victims, federal prosecutors said.
Jasmine Williams, 34, of Plymouth Meeting, entered her guilty plea to one count of fraud related to a major disaster declaration, 24 counts of wire fraud, and seven counts of mail fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.
Prosecutors said Williams recruited people through social media, claiming she could help them obtain FEMA benefits. She then submitted false documents, including fabricated leases, landlord letters, utility bills, and repair estimates.
In exchange, she kept half of the payouts, which totaled more than $1.5 million in fraudulent claims.
President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration in September 2021 after the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused severe flooding and damage across eastern Pennsylvania.
The storm left at least five people dead in the state, displaced thousands, and destroyed homes, roads, and businesses. The declaration allowed FEMA to provide financial assistance to affected residents.
Williams was indicted last year and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 12, 2026.
