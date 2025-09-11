Connect with us

Police respond after unconfirmed report of shots fired at UMass Boston

Credit: WCVB

Police and troopers responded to reports of shots fired at the University of Massachusetts Boston, though it remains unclear if an incident actually occurred.

The incident was reported at about 3:45 p.m. on Thursday near 240 Morrissey Boulevard at the Dorchester campus, local outlet WCVB reported. A large police and emergency response was seen on campus.

Massachusetts State Police said troopers responded to UMass Boston after receiving an unconfirmed report of a shooting on campus.

Boston EMS said multiple units were staged at the scene, while UMass Boston issued alerts warning of a “public safety threat” near the Residence Hall East building and a police incident near the Campus Center.

It remains unclear if an incident actually occurred or if the reports were part of a series of hoax calls that have circulated across the U.S. in recent weeks, including several false reports on Thursday.

