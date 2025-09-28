Suspect arrested after casino shooting in Eagle Pass, Texas leaves 2 dead, 5 injured

A suspect has been arrested after a shooting at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino in Eagle Pass, Texas, left two people dead and five others injured, according to officials.

Authorities identified the suspect as 34-year-old Keryan Rashad Jones, who is facing two counts of capital murder and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jones was located on Sunday morning in Wilson County after Texas Department of Public Safety troopers attempted a traffic stop near a Circle K in Stockdale, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers pursued Jones after shots were fired at his vehicle and eventually stopped him with a PIT maneuver and Taser deployment. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Maverick County Judge Ramsey English Cantú told KSAT that seven people were injured in the shooting, two of whom later died. A black Nissan Frontier was believed to have been used in the shooting.

The Justice of the Peace confirmed to KSAT that one of those killed was Marcus Antley, a retired U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent. The other person killed has not yet been identified.

The casino said the five people injured were taken to medical facilities in Eagle Pass and San Antonio. Their conditions have not been released.

The Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino is located in Eagle Pass, a border city about 140 miles southwest of San Antonio. The suspect was arrested in Stockdale, about 40 miles southeast of San Antonio.