Health
Swedish Health Minister Elisabet Lann collapses at press conference
Sweden’s newly-appointed health minister, Elisabet Lann, passed out and collapsed Tuesday while being introduced at a government press conference.
Lann, from the Christian Democrat party, was flanked by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and other officials when she suddenly fell over, hitting her head on the lectern in the progress.
Party leader Ebba Busch and other officials quickly stepped in to help the minister, who received medical assistance from security personnel before being led out of the room.
Lann returned to the room a short time later, saying: “This was not exactly a normal Tuesday, and this is what can happen when you have a blood sugar drop.”
It was not immediately clear whether Lann required any medical treatment, though she did not appear to be injured. The press conference was canceled.
“It looked really bad. She fell right in front of me,” a DN reporter said.
Lann, a municipal councilor in Gothenburg, was announced as health minister on Tuesday after her predecessor, Acko Ankarberg Johansson, suddenly resigned the day before.
Video of the incident
JUST IN: Swedish Health Minister Elisabet Lann collapses at press conference pic.twitter.com/zhviF4kCYQ— BNO News Live (@BNODesk) September 9, 2025
