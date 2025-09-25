Teen charged after 3 students stabbed at Pittsburgh high school

Three students were stabbed during a fight at Carrick High School in Pittsburgh, leaving one critically injured, according to officials.

The incident happened at about 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, when police, fire, and EMS were called to the school following an altercation in a hallway, the city’s Department of Public Safety said.

Two of the injured students were taken to hospitals, one in critical condition at Children’s Hospital and another in stable condition at Mercy Hospital, while a third suffered a minor cut and did not require hospitalization.

Public Safety spokesperson Cara Cruz told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 that the stabbings “stemmed from an altercation in the hallway” involving multiple individuals, not a random attack.

According to the complaint cited by WTAE, one victim was stabbed in the forearm and abdomen, another sustained a minor cut to his finger, and a third was stabbed in the abdomen.

Detectives later arrested 16-year-old Anthony Taulton in connection with the incident. Police said he faces three counts of aggravated assault, along with charges of possessing instruments of crime and possession of a weapon on school property. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Officials said all of the individuals involved are between the ages of 15 and 18, and there is no ongoing threat at the school.