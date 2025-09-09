Trump says Israel acted alone in Qatar strike, claims U.S. warning came too late

President Trump said Israel made a unilateral decision to strike Hamas leaders in Qatar and stated that the decision was not made by him, adding that he felt “very badly” about the location of the attack.

“This morning, the Trump Administration was notified by the United States Military that Israel was attacking Hamas which, very unfortunately, was located in a section of Doha, the Capital of Qatar,” Trump said in a social media post on Tuesday. “This was a decision made by Prime Minister Netanyahu, it was not a decision made by me.”

“Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a Sovereign Nation and close Ally of the United States, that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker Peace, does not advance Israel or America’s goals,” Trump added.

Trump said he directed Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to warn Qatari officials of the impending strike, but acknowledged the call came “too late to stop the attack.” He added that he felt “very badly about the location of the attack” and assured Qatar that “such a thing will not happen again on their soil.”

Israeli strikes hit residential buildings in Doha housing members of Hamas’s political bureau, killing at least six people, including a Qatari officer and the son of senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya, according to Qatari and Hamas officials. Hamas said its senior leadership survived.

Qatar condemned the strikes as a violation of its sovereignty. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Dr. Majed Al Ansari rejected reports that Qatar was warned in advance, saying: “The call from a U.S. official came during the sound of explosions.”

Qatar’s Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, called the attack “state terrorism” and said there is a “rogue actor in the region – Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu – who is leading the region into chaos at an irreversible level.”

Al Thani said the strike coincided with a meeting of Hamas negotiators discussing a U.S. proposal to end the war and accused Israel of sabotaging the talks. Asked if diplomacy talks will continue, he said there is “very little room” left.

Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office said Netanyahu directed security services to prepare for striking Hamas leadership after “murderous attacks in Jerusalem and Gaza,” and that the decision to act was taken “in light of an operational opportunity,” with backing from security chiefs.

“Today’s action against the top terrorist chieftains of Hamas was a wholly independent Israeli operation. Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility,” Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu said.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said he “strongly condemns” the Israeli attacks in Qatar as a violation of sovereignty and urged efforts toward a permanent ceasefire and the release of all hostages.

Saudi Arabia condemned the strikes “in the strongest terms” and expressed solidarity with Qatar, with similar statements issued by regional states and by France, Spain, and the United Kingdom.