Politics
Trump says Ukraine can retake all of its territory from Russia
President Donald Trump said Ukraine has the ability to reclaim all of its territory from Russia with the backing of NATO and European allies, describing Moscow’s war effort as faltering more than three years into the conflict.
After addressing the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Trump wrote that “Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form.”
Trump called Russia “a paper tiger” and said President Vladimir Putin’s government faces “BIG Economic trouble,” while pledging to continue U.S. weapons supplies to NATO.
Following Trump’s post, Zelenskyy said that Trump “clearly understands the situation and is well-informed about all aspects of this war.”
At a briefing with Trump, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces had advanced 360 kilometers (224 miles), encircled 1,000 Russian troops, and called for additional sanctions to stop European countries from purchasing Russian oil and gas.
“We support Mr. President’s idea to discuss how to stop the possibility to buy Russian oil and gas,” Zelenskyy said.
Trump, responding to reporters’ questions, said NATO allies should shoot down Russian aircraft if they enter their airspace.
Trump also told reporters that “the Russian economy is terrible right now,” adding that Ukraine’s ability to withstand Russia’s invasion “is pretty amazing” and makes Moscow look “not very distinguished” after years of fighting.
Trump says Ukraine can retake all of its territory from Russia
CJNG leader indicted in U.S. for timeshare fraud scheme targeting Americans
Man charged after firing shots into ABC 10 building in California
Daughters of 1989 homicide victim found after 36 years in Arizona cold case
Most Viewed
-
Politics5 days ago
Dutch parliament adopts motion to classify Antifa as a terrorist organization
-
World5 days ago
Magnitude 7.8 quake off Russia’s Far East triggers tsunami advisory
-
US News1 week ago
NORAD escorts plane from restricted airspace over Trump’s NJ golf club
-
Politics6 days ago
Trump to designate Antifa as terrorist organization
-
World2 days ago
Israeli strike in Lebanon kills 4 U.S. citizens, including 3 children
-
Legal1 week ago
2 men arrested after explosive device found under news media vehicle in Salt Lake City
-
Breaking News6 days ago
3 police officers killed, 2 wounded in York County, Pennsylvania shooting
-
Politics1 week ago
House Republicans move to censure Ilhan Omar over reposts about Charlie Kirk