Trump says Ukraine can retake all of its territory from Russia

President Donald Trump said Ukraine has the ability to reclaim all of its territory from Russia with the backing of NATO and European allies, describing Moscow’s war effort as faltering more than three years into the conflict.

After addressing the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Trump wrote that “Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form.”

Trump called Russia “a paper tiger” and said President Vladimir Putin’s government faces “BIG Economic trouble,” while pledging to continue U.S. weapons supplies to NATO.

Following Trump’s post, Zelenskyy said that Trump “clearly understands the situation and is well-informed about all aspects of this war.”

At a briefing with Trump, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces had advanced 360 kilometers (224 miles), encircled 1,000 Russian troops, and called for additional sanctions to stop European countries from purchasing Russian oil and gas.

“We support Mr. President’s idea to discuss how to stop the possibility to buy Russian oil and gas,” Zelenskyy said.

Trump, responding to reporters’ questions, said NATO allies should shoot down Russian aircraft if they enter their airspace.

Trump also told reporters that “the Russian economy is terrible right now,” adding that Ukraine’s ability to withstand Russia’s invasion “is pretty amazing” and makes Moscow look “not very distinguished” after years of fighting.