Trump unveils plan to end Gaza war with phased Israeli withdrawal

President Donald Trump announced what he called a “comprehensive plan” to end the war in Gaza, outlining a staged Israeli withdrawal, the release of all hostages, the disarmament of Hamas, and the creation of a transitional governing body under international oversight.

The plan, released by the White House on Monday, calls for Gaza to become a “deradicalized, terror-free zone” and sets conditions for Israel to progressively withdraw its forces as an International Stabilization Force takes over security.

Within 72 hours of Israel accepting the agreement, all hostages, alive and deceased, would be returned, according to the proposal.

Trump presented the plan alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington. “This is a big, big day, a beautiful day, potentially one of the great days ever in civilization,” Trump said.

Trump thanked leaders from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Jordan, Egypt, Indonesia, Turkey, and Pakistan, among others, for their support in developing the proposal.

If the plan is accepted, Israel would release 250 prisoners serving life sentences along with 1,700 Gazans detained since October 7, 2023. Amnesty would be offered to Hamas members who renounce violence, while others would be permitted safe passage abroad.

Gaza would be governed temporarily by a technocratic Palestinian committee under the oversight of a new international body headed by Trump, with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair also expected to participate.

The proposal also includes large-scale humanitarian aid, infrastructure rebuilding, and the creation of a special economic zone to attract investment.

All military operations would be suspended during the initial withdrawal phase, and Hamas would be required to disarm under international supervision.

Trump said that if Hamas refuses to accept the proposal, Netanyahu would have “our full backing to do what you would have to do.”

Shortly after the announcement, senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi told Al Jazeera that the group had not yet received the plan officially.

“Its terms mirror the Israeli vision and offer no real guarantees,” Mardawi said, adding that Hamas would reject any deal that does not secure Palestinian self-determination. He confirmed Hamas would review the proposal and consult with other factions.

Qatar and Egypt later handed the White House plan to Hamas negotiators, who promised to study it responsibly, according to mediators.