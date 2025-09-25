US News
U.S. fighter jets intercept Russian bombers near Alaska
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) says U.S. aircraft intercepted two Russian bombers and two fighter jets after they entered the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).
NORAD said the incident occurred on Wednesday and involved two Tu-95 bombers and two Su-35 fighter jets. An ADIZ is a section of international airspace where foreign aircraft must identify themselves for national security purposes.
In response, the U.S. deployed an E-3 surveillance plane, four F-16 fighters, and four KC-135 tankers to identify and monitor the Russian aircraft. The Russian planes remained in international airspace and did not enter U.S. or Canadian territory.
NORAD stated that flights of this kind occur regularly in the region and are not considered a direct threat.
Encounters between U.S. and Russian aircraft near Alaska have become routine in recent years. Russian bombers and surveillance planes frequently fly into the ADIZ, sometimes prompting interceptions by U.S. or Canadian fighter jets.
Officials say such flights are meant to test defenses and demonstrate reach, though they typically remain outside sovereign airspace.
