U.S. government to shut down at midnight after Senate blocks funding measure

The U.S. government is set to shut down at 12:01 a.m. ET after the Senate rejected a seven-week stopgap funding bill supported by Republicans, leaving federal agencies without funding. The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) directed agencies on Tuesday to begin an orderly shutdown.

The Senate voted 55–45 against the measure on Tuesday, which needed 60 votes to pass and would have extended government funding through November 21.

In a memorandum to agency heads, OMB Director Russell Vought said Democrats blocked the bill over what he described as “insane policy demands,” adding that agencies should now execute their shutdown plans.

Democrats blamed Republicans for the shutdown, saying it was avoidable if compromises were made on issues like health care. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused President Trump of using federal workers as “political pawns.”

Without a new funding agreement, hundreds of thousands of federal employees will face furloughs, while essential services such as air traffic control, border security, and military operations will continue with reduced staffing.

During a shutdown, many government operations close, national parks and museums often shut down, and federal workers may go unpaid until funding is restored.

The longest government shutdown in U.S. history lasted 35 days, from December 22, 2018, to January 25, 2019, during the first Trump administration. Other notable shutdowns include a 21-day closure from December 1995 to January 1996 under President Bill Clinton and a 16-day shutdown in October 2013 during the Obama administration.

It remains unclear how long the upcoming shutdown will last, but OMB said agencies should continue to monitor developments and await further guidance.