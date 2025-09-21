UK, Canada, Australia, and Portugal recognize Palestinian state

The United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Portugal have formally recognized the State of Palestine, joining almost 150 countries in supporting Palestinian statehood. Israel condemned the move, describing it as a reward for terrorism.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said recognition was intended to “keep alive the possibility of peace and a two-state solution,” describing Hamas as a “brutal terror organization” with no future role in government or security.

“At the moment, we have neither a safe and secure Israel nor a viable Palestinian state,” Starmer said, while also criticizing Israel’s bombardment of Gaza as “utterly intolerable.”

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the decision comes following Canada’s decades-long support for a two-state solution, stating that Hamas has “robbed the Palestinian people” while the current Israeli government has blocked the creation of a Palestinian state.

Article continues below the player

Carney said that recognition “does not legitimize or condone terrorism” but provides “additional tools to those who seek peaceful coexistence and the end of Hamas.”

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong issued a joint statement saying the recognition aligns with “the legitimate and long-held aspirations of the people of Palestine” and is part of an international effort to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and secure the release of hostages taken during the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks.

Portugal’s foreign minister also confirmed recognition, saying a two-state solution is “the only path to a just and lasting peace.”

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry welcomed the announcements, calling them “brave decisions” consistent with international law and a step toward protecting the two-state solution.

Israel condemned the announcements, with the Foreign Ministry saying it “does not promote peace, but on the contrary—further destabilizes the region.”

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that “a Palestinian state will not be established,” accusing foreign leaders of granting “an enormous prize to terror.” He said Israel would respond after his return from the United States.

Advertisment1

France is expected to announce its own recognition of Palestinian statehood at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, with other European nations such as Belgium, Luxembourg, and Malta also preparing similar declarations.

As of Sunday, 147 of the UN’s 193 member states have recognized the State of Palestine.