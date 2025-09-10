World
UK police alert helps foil planned school attack in Ukraine
Authorities in Ukraine say a 15-year-old teenager was detained after allegedly planning a knife attack at a school, following a tip from British counterterrorism officers.
Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said the 15-year-old was detained as he tried to enter a school in Zakarpattia with a knife in his backpack while livestreaming on a social media platform. Police said he had posted about his plans online and was arrested before anyone was harmed.
The Metropolitan Police in London said its Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit received a public tip on Thursday about an online post suggesting an imminent attack in Ukraine. The information was passed to Europol and a liaison officer, who alerted Ukrainian counterparts. The teen was detained the following morning.
Klymenko said Ukrainian cyber police, criminal police, and local officers acted “without losing a minute.” Security was reinforced around the school, and the attack was prevented. “Children and teachers are safe,” he said.
Commander Dominic Murphy of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command said the cooperation between agencies “helped to avert what could have been a potentially devastating attack at a school in Ukraine.”
Tennessee man pleads guilty to plotting drone attack on Nashville energy facility
UK police alert helps foil planned school attack in Ukraine
Nepal army deployed as president and prime minister resign following unrest
Second Gaza aid flotilla boat struck in Tunisian waters, group says
Most Viewed
-
Breaking News4 hours ago
Poland engages drones violating airspace; says it is in contact with NATO
-
Health11 hours ago
Swedish Health Minister Elisabet Lann collapses at press conference
-
World1 week ago
At least 9 killed after 6.0 earthquake strikes northeastern Afghanistan
-
US News1 week ago
2 planes involved in midair collision at Colorado airport
-
World2 days ago
WestJet flight from Toronto makes hard landing in St. Maarten
-
Legal2 days ago
California Amber Alert: 1-year-old Enzo Antonescu abducted at Target in City of Industry
-
Legal2 days ago
At least 5 shot near restaurant in Cleveland, Ohio
-
US News1 week ago
New Hampshire State Police provide update on crash that injured Rudy Giuliani