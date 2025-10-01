UN authorizes new multinational Gang Suppression Force in Haiti

The UN Security Council has authorized the creation of a new multinational Gang Suppression Force (GSF) in Haiti to replace the Kenyan-led security support mission, as the country faces escalating gang violence and a deepening humanitarian emergency.

The resolution was adopted on Tuesday by a vote of 12 in favor and 3 abstentions from China, Pakistan, and Russia. The measure was co-penned by Panama and the United States and supported by dozens of countries in the region and beyond.

The GSF will operate under an initial 12-month mandate, working alongside the Haitian National Police and armed forces.

According to the resolution, the 5,550-strong force will conduct intelligence-led operations to neutralize gangs, provide security for key infrastructure, support humanitarian access, protect vulnerable groups, and assist in the reintegration of former fighters while strengthening national institutions.

The move comes after the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission, authorized in October 2023 and led by Kenya, struggled with chronic underfunding, limited personnel, and operational shortcomings.

While the MSS helped Haitian police regain access to some areas, it was unable to contain gangs that now control large parts of Port-au-Prince. Kenya has expressed support for the new mechanism.

Haiti is currently experiencing nearly 1.3 million internally displaced people, rising kidnappings, widespread sexual violence, and rampant insecurity. Gangs control significant areas of the capital, worsening a humanitarian crisis that has affected nearly every aspect of life.

The Security Council resolution also calls for the creation of a UN Support Office to assist the force during its operations in Haiti.