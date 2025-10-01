US News
1 dead, 13 injured after car crashes into child’s birthday party in Maryland
A woman was killed and 13 others were injured when a vehicle struck people gathered outside a home for a child’s birthday party in Bladensburg, Maryland, according to officials.
The crash occurred at about 10:14 p.m. on Saturday in the 4100 block of 56th Avenue, after which the driver fled on foot, according to the Bladensburg Police Department.
Police said 14 people were injured, including eight children between 1 and 17 years old and six adults, one of whom was killed. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Ashley Hernandez Gutierrez of Washington, D.C.
Police said six of the juvenile victims were treated and released; one child has been admitted to hospital and is in stable condition. Among the adults, three were admitted in stable condition, one is pending treatment, and one was released.
The driver, a 66-year-old man from Washington, D.C., turned himself in to police, and charges are pending.
Bladensburg is a small town in Prince George’s County, just northeast of Washington, D.C.
