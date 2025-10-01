1 dead, 6 injured in shooting at Lincoln University homecoming in Pennsylvania

One person was killed and six others were injured when gunfire erupted during homecoming celebrations at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, according to officials.

The shooting happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday outside the International Cultural Center building on the university’s campus, according to Chester County District Attorney Chris de Barrena-Sarobe.

Barrena-Sarobe said the event, which had drawn large crowds for homecoming festivities earlier in the day, was “interrupted and decimated by gunfire,” causing panic as people fled in every direction.

“We are devastated to announce tonight that one person has died,” de Barrena-Sarobe said during a late-night press briefing. “Six other people have been struck by gunfire.”

Authorities said one person was detained at the scene in possession of a firearm, though no charges have been announced. Investigators are working to determine how many people opened fire, with evidence suggesting there may have been more than one shooter.

Officials described the area as a large crime scene, with ballistic evidence being collected around the International Cultural Center, where tents and tables had been set up for homecoming activities.

De Barrena-Sarobe said that investigators do not believe the shooting was a targeted attack on the university or part of a planned mass casualty event.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said he had been briefed on the shooting and that his administration had offered support to university president Brenda Allen and local law enforcement.

Lincoln University is located in southern Chester County, about 50 miles southwest of Philadelphia and near the Maryland border.