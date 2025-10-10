US News
10 injured after box truck crash sends van onto sidewalk in Lower Manhattan
At least 10 people were injured when a box truck collided with a parked van that jumped a curb and struck pedestrians in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, according to police and local reports.
The crash happened at around 4 p.m. on Monday near Eighth Avenue between West 29th and West 30th Streets, the New York Police Department said. Investigators said the driver of a northbound box truck hit an unoccupied van, sending it onto the sidewalk and into a group of people.
Eight pedestrians were injured, including one critically, along with the driver and a passenger in the truck, according to officials. One person was pinned during the impact before being freed by emergency crews.
A spokesperson for Ryder told Spectrum News NY1 that the truck was leased to a third-party business and noted that the company rents and leases commercial vehicles that often display the Ryder logo.
The investigation remains ongoing, though police said no criminality is suspected.
