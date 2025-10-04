4 found dead in home after suspected overdoses in Fullerton, California

Four adults were found dead after a suspected drug overdose at a home in Fullerton, California, according to police.

The discovery was made at around 11:01 a.m. on Tuesday when a man called 911 to report that four of his friends were not breathing, the Fullerton Police Department said.

Officers and firefighters responded to the 100 block of West Wilshire Avenue, where they found the four individuals deceased inside the residence.

Fullerton police said detectives are conducting a death investigation, adding that there is no immediate threat to the public.

Authorities in Fullerton did not immediately release information on the substances involved in the four deaths. The investigation remains ongoing.

Fullerton is a city in northern Orange County, about 25 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles. Provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that an estimated 80,391 people died from drug overdoses in the U.S. 2024.