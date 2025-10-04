4 people shot near Howard University in Washington, D.C.

At least four people were shot near Howard University in Washington, D.C., according to officials.

Police said the shooting occurred in the area of Georgia Avenue and Howard Place NW, near the university campus, on Friday night. The scene has since been deemed secured, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

According to WTTG, citing officials, one victim is in serious condition and another is in critical condition. The conditions of the other two victims have not been released.

Footage published by Potomac Press showed an individual in handcuffs being placed into a police van at the scene, though officials have not confirmed whether the person was connected to the shooting.

Article continues below the player

The area where the shooting took place sits along a busy commercial block near Howard University, home to several university offices, local businesses, and restaurants frequented by students and staff.

The shooting occurred during Howard University’s annual homecoming celebrations, according to WTTG, but police have not released any information about the motive or circumstances surrounding the incident.

The shooting comes amid an ongoing federal deployment in Washington, D.C., ordered by President Donald Trump. The mobilization included about 2,000 National Guard troops and the temporary federalization of the Metropolitan Police Department.