4 relatives of Illinois gubernatorial candidate killed in Montana helicopter crash

Four members of Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey’s family were killed in a helicopter crash in Montana, his campaign said in a statement.

Bailey’s son, Zachary Bailey, his wife, Kelsey, and their two children, Vada Rose, 12, and Samuel, 7, were killed when their helicopter went down Wednesday near Ekalaka, Montana, according to the campaign. The couple’s other son, Finn, 10, was not on board.

“Darren and Cindy are heartbroken by this unimaginable loss,” the campaign said. “They are finding comfort in their faith, their family, and the prayers of so many who love and care for them.”

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it is investigating the crash of a Robinson R66 helicopter that occurred Wednesday near Ekalaka. The cause remains under investigation.

Aaron Del Mar, Bailey’s running mate, told The Associated Press that Zachary Bailey was piloting the helicopter on a business trip related to the family’s agricultural operations. They were in Montana so that he could expand the use of helicopters as part of the family’s farm business, Del Mar said, adding that no one else was on board.

Bailey, a former state lawmaker who lost the 2022 Illinois gubernatorial race to Democrat JB Pritzker, is again seeking the Republican nomination in next year’s election.

Governor Pritzker expressed condolences on social media, saying he and his wife were “devastated” to learn of the tragedy. “Our prayers and deep condolences are with the Baileys in this time of grief. May the memories of their loved ones be a blessing,” he said.