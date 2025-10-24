US News
Alaska Airlines grounds flights amid IT outage
Alaska Airlines has halted flights after an IT outage disrupted its operations, the company said in a statement.
The airline confirmed that a temporary ground stop was in place and asked passengers scheduled to fly to check their flight status before going to the airport.
The disruption began on Thursday evening, according to the airline’s post on social media. Alaska Airlines said it was working to resolve the issue and apologized for the inconvenience.
The airline did not specify the cause of the IT outage, and it was unclear how long the ground stop would remain in effect.
Alaska Airlines, based in Seattle, operates more than 1,200 daily flights across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica. It is the fifth-largest airline in the U.S and has major hubs in Anchorage, Los Angeles, Portland, San Diego, and San Francisco.
