All living hostages freed as Israel, Hamas begin U.S.-brokered peace plan

All 20 remaining living hostages held by Hamas have been released as part of the first phase of a U.S.-brokered peace plan to end the war, according to Israeli officials. In exchange, Israel freed nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

The last group of hostages was returned to Israel on Monday following a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

They were handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross, transferred to the Israeli military, and brought to the Re’im base, where they reunited with their families for the first time since their abduction, according to the Times of Israel. The freed hostages were later taken to hospitals to begin rehabilitation and receive medical care.

The 20 released hostages are Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Elkana Bohbot, Rom Braslavski, Nimrod Cohen, Ariel Cunio, David Cunio, Evyatar David, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Maksym Harkin, Eitan Horn, Segev Kalfon, Bar Kupershtein, Matan Angrest, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor, Yosef-Chaim Ohana, Alon Ohel, Avinatan Or, and Matan Zangauker.

Article continues below the player

Celebrations erupted across Israel, with thousands gathering in Hostages Square in Tel Aviv as emotional reunions were broadcast nationwide.

The Israel Defense Forces said four coffins containing the remains of deceased hostages crossed into Israel on Monday and were taken to the National Institute for Forensic Medicine for identification. The IDF urged the public to await official confirmation to families.

Israeli authorities say Hamas is believed to be holding the bodies or remains of 28 hostages; it is unclear when they will be returned and how many were included in the four coffins received.

U.S. President Donald Trump made a brief visit to Israel on Monday, coinciding with the start of the ceasefire and hostage-release deal his administration helped negotiate. He was greeted by a standing ovation at Israel’s parliament in Jerusalem, where he met with freed hostages and their families and declared “the war is over,” calling the moment “a new beginning” for the Middle East.

Before departing for Egypt to co-chair a peace summit with President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, Trump wrote in the Knesset guest book, “This is my great honor. A great and beautiful day. A new beginning.”

The summit in Sharm el-Sheikh brought together representatives from more than 20 countries, including Turkey, Qatar, and Jordan, for the formal signing of a Gaza ceasefire declaration.

Advertisment1

Tears of joy. pic.twitter.com/vb7tGZqAY9 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 13, 2025