Arson investigation underway after fire damages Portland City Councilor’s home

Authorities in Portland are investigating a suspicious fire that damaged the home and vehicles of City Councilor Candace Avalos, according to officials.

Portland Fire & Rescue responded around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday to reports of a blaze in the city’s Mill Park neighborhood, according to a statement by the city of Portland.

Firefighters found several vehicles and a carport engulfed in flames when they arrived, according to police. The fire was extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

Investigators determined that the vehicle where the fire began belonged to Councilor Candace Avalos. While the cause has not yet been established, authorities said the blaze is considered “suspicious in nature,” and an arson investigation is underway.

In a statement shared Sunday, Avalos said she woke up to find her “car, carport, and home engulfed in flames” and thanked Portland firefighters for preventing the fire from spreading further.

“I was able to get out safely with my cat Valentino,” Avalos said. “I’m being supported by my wonderful friends, neighbors, and loved ones as I navigate what comes next. The incident is under active investigation, including as a possible arson.”

The Portland Fire Investigations Unit is leading the inquiry. Anyone with information or tips related to the fire is asked to contact the Portland Fire & Rescue tip line.

Mill Park is a residential neighborhood in Southeast Portland, about 8 miles east of downtown.