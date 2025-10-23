World
At least 12 killed in factory explosion in southern Russia
Over 10 people were killed and 19 others injured after a powerful explosion at an industrial site in southern Russia, which reports suggest may be linked to military production. Ten workers remain unaccounted for.
The explosion occurred on Wednesday at a factory in the city of Kopeysk, in Russia’s Chelyabinsk region near the Ural Mountains, Governor Aleksey Teksler said. At least 12 people were killed, and 10 others remain unaccounted for.
Five people were hospitalized in serious condition, while 14 others were treated for less severe injuries, Teksler added.
A local state of emergency has been declared, and investigators are working to determine the cause of the explosion. Teksler stated that “there was no drone attack.”
Although officials have not identified the facility, BBC News reported that verified video shows a massive fireball rising from the Plastmass plant, which manufactures and recycles explosives for Russia’s military.
The Chelyabinsk region is one of Russia’s key industrial centers, home to numerous defense-related factories supporting the country’s war in Ukraine, according to analyses by the Institute for the Study of War.
Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal inquiry to determine whether safety violations contributed to the disaster, according to state news agency TASS.
Alaska Airlines grounds flights amid IT outage
Alabama inmate Anthony Boyd executed using nitrogen gas
NBA figures among 31 charged in nationwide poker cheating scheme
At least 12 killed in factory explosion in southern Russia
Most Viewed
-
World4 days ago
Cargo plane plunges into sea at Hong Kong airport; 2 killed
-
Business1 week ago
YouTube restores service after widespread global outage
-
Legal3 days ago
Man armed with AR-15 arrested after threats to ‘shoot up’ Atlanta airport
-
Health4 days ago
Mexico reports new human case of H5 bird flu
-
World3 days ago
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattles Dominican Republic
-
World1 week ago
Car bomb explodes near shopping mall in Ecuador’s largest city
-
World6 days ago
Estonia permanently closes road through Russian territory
-
World1 week ago
U.S. Special Operations helicopters spotted near Venezuela