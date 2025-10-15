At least 16 killed in Bangladesh factory and chemical warehouse fire

At least 16 people have been killed after a fire swept through a garment factory and an adjacent chemical warehouse in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, according to emergency officials.

The blaze began late Tuesday morning in Dhaka’s Mirpur area and quickly spread through the three-story clothing factory, where workers were inside. Witnesses said an explosion occurred after the flames reached the nearby warehouse storing chemicals, causing the fire to intensify.

Firefighters recovered 16 bodies from the upper floors of the factory, all of which were badly burned, officials said. The remains were taken to a hospital in Dhaka for identification, which authorities said will likely require DNA testing.

Officials warned that the death toll could rise, as local media reported several people missing and families searched for relatives at the scene and in nearby hospitals.

Brigadier General Muhammad Zahed Kamal, head of the Bangladesh Fire Service, said the fire is under control but not yet fully extinguished due to the presence of hazardous materials. “It may take several days,” he said, adding that chemical reactions at the site continue to produce smoke and heat.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.