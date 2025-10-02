World
At least 30 killed in church scaffolding collapse in Ethiopia
At least 30 people were killed and dozens more were injured when a wooden structure collapsed during a religious celebration at a church under construction in northern Ethiopia, according to local officials.
The incident happened at St. Mary’s Church in the town of Arerti, located in the North Shewa Zone of the Amhara region. Worshippers had gathered for the annual festival dedicated to the Virgin Mary when scaffolding made of timber gave way, sending beams crashing down on the crowd.
Officials said the scale of the disaster is still being assessed because some people remained trapped under the debris. Over 200 people were reported injured, many with serious wounds, according to state media.
Community members and emergency services have been working to rescue those trapped and provide medical assistance. Hospital staff in Arerti said they have been receiving patients since shortly after the collapse and are coordinating with additional ambulances and specialists due to the high number of casualties.
Ethiopia, a country of more than 120 million people in the Horn of Africa, has a large Orthodox Christian population, and major religious festivals often draw large crowds. The Virgin Mary feast celebrated at St. Mary’s is a significant annual observance in the region.
