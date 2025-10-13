At least 44 dead, 27 missing after severe flooding in Mexico

At least 44 people have died and 27 others remain missing after days of severe flooding across central and eastern Mexico, according to officials.

According to the Mexican government’s latest report, 18 deaths were recorded in Veracruz, 16 in Hidalgo, nine in Puebla, and one in Querétaro. Search operations continue for 27 people who remain missing. The flooding has affected 139 municipalities across the states of Veracruz, Puebla, Hidalgo, Querétaro, and San Luis Potosí.

The torrential rains were caused by the combined effects of Tropical Storm Raymond and Hurricane Priscilla, which reached Category 2 before weakening to a tropical storm.

The Mexican government has activated emergency protocols in 117 of the hardest-hit municipalities and deployed more than 5,400 personnel from the Defense Ministry, Navy, and other response agencies to assist in rescue and recovery operations.

Authorities said more than 15,000 residents have been evacuated from high-risk zones and relocated to temporary shelters.

Poza Rica, a city in northern Veracruz, is among the hardest-hit areas after the Cazones River overflowed following heavy rains that began Wednesday.

The ongoing floods rank among the deadliest in Mexico in recent years.