Car bomb explodes near shopping mall in Ecuador’s largest city

A car bomb exploded near a shopping mall in Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest city, killing at least one person and injuring several others, according to officials and local media.

The blast occurred Tuesday night when a pickup truck parked near the Mall del Sol detonated along a busy intersection, according to preliminary reports.

Emergency officials confirmed one fatality and said the explosion appeared to have been caused by a car bomb.

Unconfirmed local reports said at least three people may have been killed, including a nearby taxi driver, though officials have not released an exact number of casualties. Several others were reported injured.

Footage from the scene showed the vehicle engulfed in flames before a powerful explosion scattered debris and damaged nearby cars. Parts of the mall complex also sustained damage, and windows were shattered in surrounding buildings.

The explosion was felt for several blocks and was audible during live broadcasts from nearby television and radio stations. Authorities have not yet commented on who may be responsible for the attack.

The incident comes as several provinces in Ecuador remain under a state of emergency, declared by President Daniel Noboa in response to escalating gang violence nationwide. Noboa has characterized the country’s struggle against criminal organizations as a “war” and designated gangs as terrorist groups.