Legal
Coast Guard opens fire on vehicle that tried to ram base in Alameda, California
Coast Guard officers opened fire on a vehicle that tried to ram the entrance of Coast Guard Base Alameda in California, wounding the suspect and a bystander, according to federal officials.
The incident occurred at around 10 p.m. on Thursday when Coast Guard security personnel observed a vehicle driving erratically near the entrance to the base on Coast Guard Island in Alameda, a city across the bay from San Francisco, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.
Officers said the driver ignored verbal commands and suddenly reversed at high speed toward security personnel, leading them to open fire.
No Coast Guard personnel were injured. The driver, who was hit in the stomach, was taken into custody and is undergoing a mental health evaluation, according to the agency.
A bystander was struck by a fragment, treated at a hospital, and later released. Both are expected to survive.
According to KTVU, the shooting happened on the bridge leading to Coast Guard Island near Oakland’s Embarcadero and Livingston Street. A KTVU news crew recorded about 10 seconds of gunfire and shouting as the incident unfolded.
The FBI is leading the investigation with assistance from the Coast Guard and other law enforcement agencies.
Authorities have not identified the driver or said whether the incident was connected to a demonstration held earlier in the day near the base’s entrance to protest immigration enforcement policies.
New U.S. strike kills 6 alleged narco-terrorists in Caribbean
U.S. sanctions Colombian President Gustavo Petro
2 workers killed after crane collapses in Everett, Massachusetts
D.C. man sues after detention while playing Star Wars theme near National Guard patrol
Most Viewed
-
World5 days ago
Cargo plane plunges into sea at Hong Kong airport; 2 killed
-
Business1 week ago
YouTube restores service after widespread global outage
-
Legal4 days ago
Man armed with AR-15 arrested after threats to ‘shoot up’ Atlanta airport
-
Health5 days ago
Mexico reports new human case of H5 bird flu
-
World4 days ago
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattles Dominican Republic
-
World1 week ago
Estonia permanently closes road through Russian territory
-
World1 week ago
U.S. Special Operations helicopters spotted near Venezuela
-
World3 days ago
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Ecuador–Peru border region