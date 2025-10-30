Legal
Connecticut high school placed on lockdown after student found with pellet guns
A high school in southeastern Connecticut was placed on lockdown after a student was found carrying two pellet guns on campus, according to officials.
The incident occurred at Stonington High School, located in the town of Stonington near the Rhode Island border. School administrators reported a possible weapon on campus, leading police to respond and take a student into custody, the town said in a statement.
Police later determined the student was carrying two facsimile, or pellet, weapons. After officers conducted a full security sweep of the building, the lockdown was lifted. The school dismissed students early, and officials said there is no ongoing threat to public safety.
“We are deeply grateful to the Stonington Police Department, neighboring law enforcement agencies, and Stonington Public School staff for their swift, thorough, and professional response,” the statement said.
The student’s identity and motive for bringing the pellet guns to school have not been disclosed.
