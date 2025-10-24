D.C. man sues after detention while playing Star Wars theme near National Guard patrol

A Washington, D.C., man filed a federal civil-rights lawsuit alleging police unlawfully detained him for following an Ohio National Guard patrol while playing the “Imperial March” from Star Wars on his phone.

The suit was filed on Thursday. It names the District of Columbia, four Metropolitan Police Department officers, and Ohio National Guard Sgt. Devon Beck as defendants and seeks damages and declaratory relief.

In the complaint, plaintiff Sam O’Hara says he trailed Guard members on September 11 in Washington, D.C., near 14th and R Streets NW, recording video and playing the music at an audible but not blaring volume.

O’Hara alleges Sgt. Beck called MPD, after which officers handcuffed him for 15–20 minutes, tightened the cuffs despite complaints, and released him without charges.

O’Hara brings claims alleged violations of the First and Fourth Amendments, along with D.C. common-law claims for false arrest, false imprisonment, and battery, according to the filing.

The complaint situates the incident in the broader National Guard deployment to D.C. that began in August after an order from President Donald Trump, with out-of-state Guard units conducting “presence patrols” alongside local authorities.

The Associated Press reported that authorities named in the lawsuit have not filed responses in court.