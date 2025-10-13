Death toll rises to 6 in Mississippi mass shooting; deadliest in U.S. so far this year

Six people have been confirmed dead and at least twelve others injured after a mass shooting at a block party in Leland, Mississippi, making it the deadliest shooting in the United States so far this year, according to officials.

The shooting occurred around midnight Friday into Saturday at the intersection of Main Street and 4th Street in downtown Leland, following a block party that took place after Leland High School’s homecoming celebrations. Officials said hundreds of people were gathered in the area when gunfire erupted.

The victims have been identified as 41-year-old Oreshama Johnson, 19-year-old Calvin Plant, 25-year-old Shelbyona Powell, 18-year-old Kaslyn Johnson, 18-year-old Amos Brantley Jr., and 34-year-old JaMichael Jones. Authorities have not released information about potential suspects or a motive.

“There were bodies. There were people standing around. There was blood coming from people’s rears and back, side, arm, head,” eyewitness Camisha Hopkins told WLBT. “When you get out, it was like Beirut. It was the most horrific scene I’ve ever seen.”

Leland Mayor George Lee said the city was shaken by the violence. “I feel like it was an attack on the city,” Lee said. “We don’t do this in Leland. Everybody knows everybody. We have no idea where it came from or how it escalated. We will take every measure possible to apprehend whoever caused this tragedy.”

Leland is a small city in Washington County, western Mississippi, about 120 miles northwest of Jackson.

The Leland shooting is one of several violent incidents linked to homecoming celebrations across the U.S. over the weekend and stands as the deadliest mass shooting in the country so far in 2025.

In South Carolina, four people were killed and sixteen others injured early Saturday when gunfire erupted at a bar and grill on St. Helena Island, where people had gathered for an alumni celebration, according to officials and local media reports.