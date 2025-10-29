Legal
Father and son charged with attempting to smuggle 300 guns to Mexico
A Mexican father and son living in Alabama have been charged with attempting to smuggle more than 300 rifles and pistols into Mexico, according to prosecutors.
The arrests took place in Laredo, Texas on Thursday, when the suspects, identified as 48-year-old Mexican citizen Emilio Ramirez Cortes, a legal U.S. resident, and his son, Edgar Emilio Ramirez Diaz, arrived at the Juarez-Lincoln Port of Entry in separate vehicles, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.
According to the complaint, Ramirez Diaz was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe with Alabama plates, followed by his father in a Chevrolet Silverado with Mexican plates. Each was hauling an enclosed white box trailer that contained hidden compartments.
Agents discovered false walls in both trailers that concealed well over 300 rifles and pistols, as well as various caliber ammunition and magazines. Court records allege the men were smuggling the weapons in exchange for payment and had done so on multiple occasions.
“Disrupting the illegal flow of weapons into Mexico is a key part of our whole-of-government approach to dismantling the cartels,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said.
The investigation was conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Customs and Border Protection. Both men are being held in custody pending a detention hearing on Friday.
Father and son charged with attempting to smuggle 300 guns to Mexico
Over 60 killed in Brazil’s largest police operation in Rio de Janeiro
U.S. says 14 killed in three strikes on suspected narcotics vessels in the Pacific
3 killed in murder-suicide involving Wright-Patterson Air Force Base personnel
Most Viewed
-
World1 week ago
Cargo plane plunges into sea at Hong Kong airport; 2 killed
-
Health1 week ago
Mexico reports new human case of H5 bird flu
-
US News4 days ago
Unwarned tornado suspected in Fort Worth as storms cause damage and power outages
-
World2 days ago
U.S. Navy helicopter and fighter jet crash in South China Sea; all crew rescued
-
Legal1 week ago
Man armed with AR-15 arrested after threats to ‘shoot up’ Atlanta airport
-
Legal3 days ago
Multiple injured in shooting at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania
-
World1 week ago
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattles Dominican Republic
-
World1 week ago
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Ecuador–Peru border region