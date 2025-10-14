Former student stabs 3 staff members at education center near L.A.

A former student stabbed three staff members and tried to attack a fourth at an education center near Los Angeles on Monday morning before being taken into custody, according to police.

The Torrance Police Department said the incident occurred around 8:15 a.m. on Monday at 2201 Amapola Court, when the suspect, a former student of the Switzer Learning Center, began attacking staff members.

Two of the victims were taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, a third was treated at the scene by paramedics, and a fourth was targeted but not injured.

Police said the suspect fled after the attack but was later taken into custody without further incident. Authorities have not released the suspect’s identity or age.

Article continues below the player

During the arrest, the suspect claimed to have placed two pipe bombs near 208th Street and Amapola Avenue, prompting a large emergency response.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad later determined that two incendiary devices had been found and rendered safe. Authorities confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The circumstances leading up to the attack and the suspect’s possible motive remain unclear. The investigation is ongoing.

Torrance is a coastal city in Los Angeles County, located about 20 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles.